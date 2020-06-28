LHSAA prepared with contingency plan for fall sports

So many questions surrounding high school sports this fall, and only time has the answers.

The LHSAA met on Wednesday to discuss moving forward with plans for fall sports.

Executive director Eddie Bonine made it clear he is not in favor of swapping the fall and spring seasons, but he knows the importance of getting to Phase 3 soon. Otherwise, scrimmages, jamborees and the first few weeks of the fall season could be in jeopardy.

However, delaying the season if need be wouldn’t be uncharted waters.

“This precedent has been set before with hurricanes before,” Bonine says. “Certain games of the season have been postponed or canceled closer to the season. That’s not unprecedented. We’re going to work our way through that process with all of our fall sports as part of our first official contingency plan.”