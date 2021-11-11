LHSAA High School Volleyball Championships begin at Cajundome

Lafayette, LA – The city of Lafayette hosting the state volleyball championships for the first time ever. We’ve reached the quarterfinal round and that means the competition gets better.

A lot of great storylines, Southside advances in Division One to face off with #1 seed Dominican. In Division Two, STM is the top seed and Teurlings is the two seed. The Lady Rebels are eight time state champions, and looking for a record ninth ring.

In Division Three, AES is the number one seed and had a rough time with Sacred Heart of New Orleans. Second-seeded Notre Dame beat Episcopal to advance to the semi-finals. While LCA also took care of the Newman Greenies. ESA and Westminster both advanced in the quarterfinals and will play each other in with a spot in the Division Five finals on the line.

Iota and Highland Baptist both fell in their respective quarterfinal matchups on Thursday night.

The tournament continues with semi-final matchups on Friday at the Lafayette Cajundome.