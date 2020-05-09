LHSAA: Early fall practice for football allowed

The LHSAA released a memo recently saying its member teams will be allowed to start fall practice early.

The bylaws state that if schools didn’t participate in spring practice, and none of them did because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they will be allowed to start fall practice on the Monday of week five of the National Federation of High Schools calendar. That falls on August 3rd this year.

However, the return to campus for summer training and spring practices largely depends on when the Local Education Authority decides it’s safe to return to campuses.

Executive Director Eddie Bonine says he is concerned about the potential inconsistency between the private and public schools from parish to parish.

As far as seniors who lost their last season of high school sports, the LHSAA also stated it will not grant athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.

“Any/all eligibility ruling requests (ERR) submitted to our office will be taken on its own merit, but know cases related to COVID-19 as its merit, will not be entertained for eligibility purposes and/or for hardship appeals,” Bonine writes.