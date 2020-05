Lafayette Christian Academy’s Sage Ryan jumped to the No. 1 spot in the country when it comes to safeties.

According to 247 Sports, Ryan sports a 95 rating, and that’s good enough to be the 38th overall prospect in the country.

Ryan has visited UL and been on LSU’s campus, but his visit got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He’s narrowed his choices to his top ten: LSU, Ole Miss, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Michigan, TCU, Clemson, and Florida State.