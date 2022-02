WESTWEGO, LA (KLFY) – The Lafayette Christian Knights defeated Episcopal 63-36 for the program’s second straight championship, the fifth title in six years.

Sophomore guard Jada Richard earned the Most Outstanding Player award. She finished with 14 points and four rebounds.

Eve Alexander led the charge offensively with 17 points, also posting a double-double with 11 boards.

Click the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.