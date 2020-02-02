Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LCA outlasts LaGrange, wins 39-38

High School Sports

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:


The LCA Knights won a close game on Saturday night against the LaGrange Gators, with a final score of 39-38.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Crowley

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories