LCA Girls State Championship bid falls short, 51-47 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

The LCA Lady Knights played for the 4th straight State Championship, Friday night in Hammond, LA vs. St. Thomas Aquinas.

STA prevented that from happening winning 51-47, and taking the title from LCA. The Knights had won the previous two.

LCA lost Tamera Johnson for much of the 3rd quarter due to foul trouble, and that really played a role in the Knights disappointing ending.

LCA Girls Head Coach Lexie Taylor says, “You know that hurts us! That’s our big player our big rebounder. Our big scorer and even a presence to take away the help side. When she’s in the game it makes a big difference because they are conscious of her and it leaves other people open. Her being out of the game, they were able to match up, they didn’t have to help as much so I think that played a big role.”

