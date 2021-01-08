Jacarde Carter no longer Lafayette Christian Academy head football coach

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Christian Academy has lost its head football coach.

Reports on whether Jacarde Carter was terminated or resigned are conflicting. School officials said Carter left on his own accord. Carter said he was fired.

BREAKING NEWS:

Lafayette Christian has fired Head Football Coach Jacarde Carter!!



Sources tell me he was fired on Friday Morning!! @LCAKnights

@KLFY — George Faust (@georgefaust10) January 9, 2021

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as new information becomes available.