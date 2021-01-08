LCA and head coach Jacarde Carter part ways

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Christian Academy and head coach Jacarde Carter have parted ways.

Reports on whether Jacarde Carter was terminated or resigned are conflicting. School officials said Carter left on his own accord. Carter tells KLFY he was fired.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as new information becomes available.

