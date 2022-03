The LCA Knights move on to Division III State Championship after beating Episcopal, 62-46 in the semi-finals.

Braylon Richard lead the Knights with 15 points, six boards, and 3 assists. Scotty Woodcock also had 15 points in the win. Kam Williams added nine points, and Masey Lewis had eight points.

LCA will face Newman in the Finals on Saturday at 4pm at the Cajundome.