HAMMOND, La. — John Curtis’ chances at a 7th consecutive state title diminished Saturday with a 52-46 loss to Lafayette in the Division I Select state championship game.

The Patriots were down by double-digits in the first half courtesy of a cold shooting stretch where Curtis shot just 19.4% (6-31) from the field.

John Curtis would scratch and claw their way back to tie the game at 35 with 6:49 left in regulation, but Lafayette used a championship effort to create separation in the final frame.

Lafayette would hold Curtis to 27.9% shooting (17-61) and force 21 turnovers in the win.

South Alabama commit, Chrysta Narcisse, led the Lady Lions with 26 points and 15 rebounds. She was named Most Outstanding Player.

Kira Johnson followed with 11 points and 13 boards while Dalaya Blackwell added 8 points in the win.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Imani Daniel led the Patriots with a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double. Senior Jania Holmes followed with 12 points and 6 rebounds of her own.