Lafayette All-Stars shine in I-10 Bowl

It’s officially bowl season. One of the best takes place right here in Lafayette at the high school level. It’s the fourth annual I-10 Bowl, where the best of the Lake Charles-area athletes battle against the best of the Lafayette-area athletes.

Breaux Bridge quarterback Gavan Courville had two touchdowns on the day. St. Thomas More quarterback Caleb Holstein threw one touchdown.

Zy Alexander from Loreauville caught three touchdown passes.

Running back Obadiah Butler from Crowley also recorded one touchdown for the Cajuns.

Lafayette won the game with a 40-10 final.

