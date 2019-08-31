Kiwanis Jamboree day two highlights

LAFAYETTE, La.- Here’s the highlights from day two of the Kiwanis Jamboree.

Acadiana vs. Teurlings Highlights– Head coach Matt McCullough and his Wreckin’ Rams taking on Teurlings Catholic. Acadiana got right to it. Dillon Monette picks it up and takes it to the house for the Rams first touchdown of the night. PAT no good. Rams up 6. Teurlings would add a field goal shortly after. Right before half, Acadiana in the redzone again. A quarterback sneak would add to the Rams score. The 2-point conversion would put them up 14-3. The final score would be 27-13.

Notre Dame vs. Southside Highlights– Head coach Louie Cook leading his Pios against Southside. The Sharks competing in their first-ever varsity season. Sharks QB Dillion Monette tosses it to the back of the endzone. He finds Jack Pruitt for the touchdown. Sharks strike first making it 7-0 early. The Pios waste no time either. QB Parker Selhan lobs it to Jack Faulk, who runs it into the endzone. Pios even it up. Then a handoff to CJ Thibodeaux gets the Pios another TD for a 14-7 lead. Notre Dame would hold on for the win. The final in that first game tonight is 21-14 Pios.