State's top talent on display at Cajundome

LAFAYETTE, LA – The Cajundome Classic featured some of the top teams in the state going head-to-head.

Here are the final scores:

GIRLS

Lafayette 67, Beaumont United 52

BOYS

St. Thomas More 42, Catholic High (Baton Rouge) 39

Beau Chene 57, NISH 49

Northside 53, Southside 51

Click the video for highlights.