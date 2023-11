26 Acadiana area teams will take part in the 2023 high school volleyball playoffs.

Saint Thomas More, the defending 2-time Division II champions are the only top seed in the area.

Division II also has 3-seed Teurlings.

Other top five seeds include:

#2 Westminster Crusaders in Division V

#3 Ascension Episcopal in Division V

#4 Catholic-New Iberia in Division III

#5 Notre Dame in Division IV

The complete brackets are below:

Division I

Division II

Division III

Division IV

Division V

The quarters, semis, and finals will be at the Cajundome November 9-11.