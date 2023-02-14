High School Soccer playoffs continue across the state in girls’ action: Teurlings Rebel girls soccer beat Neville 4-1.

In the boys division 1, STM beat Grace King 1-0.

High School Basketball, STM beat Northside in an exciting game. The Vikings Zion McCoy poured in 31 points. He’s a former KLFY Athlete of the Week. For the Cougars, Mason Guillory scored 23. He’s also a former KLFY Athlete of the Week. STM’s Chad Jones added 20 in the Cougars win 73-60.

And Teurlings Basketball beat Notre Dame, 66-48. Pio senior Teddy Menard led all scorers with 27 points. ND’s Jackson Casanova add 13.

The Rebels, who led by just 3 at one point in the 4th quarter, pulled away thanks to making free throws, and the Pios inability to do so.

ND made just 6 free throws out of 20 attempts. TC was 15 of 22, from the line.