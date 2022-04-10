LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Hub City Tip Off presented by above all sports took place Sunday afternoon at Northside high.

One of the highlights of the event was awarding a scholarship to a student who has been involved with Lafayette parks and recreation.

The recipient was Northside point guard Tyler Harris.

He was given a thousand dollars for his collegiate career and will get further help from above all sports.

Harris appreciates the recognition and the award.

“I wasn’t expecting this and to get this award i’m very grateful, he says.

Harris says he is undecided what college he will go to, but plans to continue his basketball career once he is there.