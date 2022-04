Lafayette, LA – High School Lacrosse Friday night as STM hosts St. Paul’s from Covington.

It’s senior night for the Cougars who got an early goal from Keller Mula that made it 2-0 STM midway through the 2nd quarter.

Warner Domingue also scored prior to halftime, to make it 3-1 at the half.

STM would add seven more goals and go on to win 10-4 giving the seniors one last victory at Cougar Stadium!