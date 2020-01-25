High School Basketball: Teurlings vs. STM

Live Now
A rivalry on the hardwood highlighted the Friday Night High School basketball rundown. STM beat Teurlings 85-39 in a district matchup Friday night at St. Thomas More High School. The Cougars’ Carter Domingue lead STM with 11 points, and Jaden Shelvin added 8 points.

Teurlings Head Coach Jake Dueitt brought his Rebel squad into the CougarDome at STM High School for a district showdown with the STM Cougars. Cougars’ Head Coach Danny Broussard brought his team into the game winners of the last 14. A win vs. the Rebels means 15 straight, and the Cougars will play Northside, next in district play.

