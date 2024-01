High School Basketball enters the district portion of their schedules.

LCA Knights beat David Thibodaux 55-48. The best hoopster in the state, Kam Williams put up 24 points in the win.

In District 5-2A, Lake Arthur was one point better than the Notre Dame Pios. K. Boose scored 17 points in the win, and hit the game winning free throw with 3 seconds left to play.

The Pios Parker Faust led all scorers with 27 points, and was 6-6 from the floor, and 15-17 from the line.