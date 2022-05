High School Baseball reaches the quarterfinal round, and there are 13 teams from the Acadiana Area still playing with a shot for a championship.

4A – No. 9 Rayne at No. 1 North Vermilion – Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday – Games 2-3: 1 p.m. Saturday DH

3A – No. 7 Erath at No. 2 Iota – Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday – Games 2-3: Noon Saturday DH

1A – No. 6 Gueydan at No. 3 Oak Grove, 5 p.m. Friday

D2 – No. 8 University at No. 1 Teurlings – Game 1: 4 p.m. Friday – Games 2-3: Noon Saturday DH

D2 – No. 5 STM at No. 4 Parkview Baptist – Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday – G2: 6:30 p.m. Friday – G3: 2 p.m. Saturday

D3 – No. 8 Lafayette Christian at No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas – Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Friday – Games 2-3 11 a.m. Saturday DH

D3 – NO. 6 AES VS. NO. 3 Notre Dame

D4 – 6)Sacred Heart vs. 3)Ouachita Christian

D5 – 5)Northside Christian vs. 4)Family Community

D5) – 7)ESA vs. 2)Grace Christian