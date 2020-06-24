Eunice coach Paul Trosclair steps down

Longtime Eunice head football coach Paul Trosclair is stepping down as head coach due to health concerns.

Coach Trosclair, who battled cancer in 2014 and is now in remission, told KLFY he got advice from his doctors. “It would be unsafe for me to coach this year, so I have decided to retire.”

Trosclair, who guided the Bobcats to the 2018 3A state championship.

Andre Vige will take over as head coach.

Back in 2018, Coach Trosclair knew all he had to do was get out the way.

“I felt like I was along for the ride because these guys, these seniors and young guys like this quarterback Simeon Ardoin right here, they carried us all year long,” Trosclair said. “I guess I was the leader, but we had a lot, a lot of people helping us out. I feel like we did it for the city of Eunice, that’s what I feel like.”