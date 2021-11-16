ESA’s Peyton Stokley signs to play volleyball at Southeastern

CADE, La – Senior Peyton Stokley signed on to play college volleyball with the Southeastern Lions.

Stokley helped lead the Falcons to the Division V finals this year.

She was selected district MVP for her junior and senior seasons, and is an All-Star team selection.

Stokley started playing volleyball when she was seven years old and says playing volleyball at the collegiate level has always been a dream.

“Ever since I was little I told everyone I’m gonna play college volleyball,” Stokley says. “Up until this past year because of COVID, it pushed everything back. I was kinda worried. I was like is that really gonna happen for me? After talking with Coach Jeremy and all the other offers I got, I was like I could really do this. Just making my decision I feel much better about everything. I am so excited for next year and the other three years to come.”

Peyton is the granddaughter of former UL head football coach Nelson Stokley and niece of Cajuns football great Brandon Stokley.