DoRight4LA Winner: Albany’s Devyn Hoyt

High School Sports

by: Brooke Kirchhofer

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. – Every month, FOX 44 partners with the LHSAA to tell the stories of sportsmanship in Louisiana high school athletics. Albany’s Devyn Hoyt is January’s award winner.

Hoyt is a leader on and off the court. She has a 3.9 overall GPA, will graduate with 6 advanced placement classes, is a member of the science club, B.E.T.A club, and prom committee. Three times a week after practice, she stays to take 120 three point shots.

She comes from a basketball family. Hoyt’s aunt, Karen Hoyt, won two state championships as the head coach at Albany and Devyn’s cousins also played on those teams.

Devyn’s mother won the first state championship at Loranger high school, and her father and brother had successful high school basketball careers.

