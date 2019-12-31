Domingue puts up 20, leads STM to Sunkist Shootout championship win

The St. Thomas More Cougars beat the Wossman Wildcats 54-50 to claim the Sunkist Shootout championship Monday night.
Junior point guard Carter Domingue put up 20 total points on the night, earning the “Mr. Basketball” award following the tournament.
All Tournament Team Sunkist Shootout 2019:
- Mr. Basketball: Carter Domingue – STM #3
- Gage Larvadain – Riverside #0
- Josh Hubbard – MRA #12
- Tre’ Harris – Comeaux #13
- Jourdain Dishmond – Holy Savior Menard #35
- TJ Small – Brother Martin #35
- Joe Charles – Carencro #2
- Dionjahe Thomas – Ellender #15
- Jayden Shelvin – STM #2
- Nick Traylor – Wossman #10
- Terrikiris Smith – Wossman #21