Delcambre High hosts senior night parade

The coronavirus pandemic has put a pause on sports, and for some senior athletes their high school careers came to an abrupt end.

Friday night, Delcambre High School had a parade to honor those seniors.

It was Senior Night for the senior softball and baseball players. The parade kicked off at 7 p.m. and went down the street, ending at the softball and baseball fields.

Panthers fans were there in support with signs and posters as their seniors rode in jeeps and four-wheelers.

It was a night that meant a lot to senior baseball player Colt Saunier.

“It means a lot since our season was cancelled due to coronavirus,” Saunier says. “It just gives us something to look forward to and do during quarantine. It definitely means a lot to show the community’s backing of our programs, even in the face of adversity like the coronavirus. It means a lot.”