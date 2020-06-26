COVID-19 cases force workout alterations at the prep level

Area high schools continue to conduct workouts. Some schools had to alter or postpone their workout schedules as the spread of COVID-19 reached some schools.

Positive cases or athletes that have come in contact with people who have tested positive have steadily increased since the June 8th workout start date.

News 10 Sports has learned an Evangeline Parish high school had a student test positive. In addition, schools in Lafayette, Vermilion, Acadia and St. Landry had to change their workout schedules due to the coronavirus.

LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine says it’s important to work towards phase three if high school football is going to be on schedule.

“We need to go back to whatever mitigating measures that we successfully practiced coming out of quarantine,” Bonine says. “The measures had been somewhat relaxed in phase one to get us to phase two. I’ve told I think everyone on the screen at one point or another that I surely hope we don’t do anything in May or June that affects July and August. Well we did do something in June that apparently is now affecting July. Now we’re 28 days, gonna be 24 days from the end of July, before we can potentially move into phase three, which gives us a few less restrictions if you will as we start contact sports.”