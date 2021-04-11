Carencro Bears football team receives state championship rings

Back in December, the Carencro Bears won their first state title since 1992.

On Sunday, the players and coaches received their championship rings at the Open Air Cro Dome.

“It feels good, you know,” running back Kendrell Williams says. “It feels like all the hard work we’ve been putting in since freshman year, there was a reason behind it all. We got here every morning during the summer, working on the field, in the rain, in all the weather. It all paid off in the end because we got the rings. We got the state championship.”

“Like he said, it feels like it all paid off from the past two years,” defensive back Bailey Despanie says. “Our freshman year we weren’t that good. Anything is possible. We decided to work even harder our junior year, our senior year. It feels great. I don’t know. It’s unexplainable.”