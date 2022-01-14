Bookter, Williams lead Southside past STM for 44-37 win

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Brad Boyd and his Southside Sharks traveled to St. Thomas More to face Danny Broussard and the Cougars on Friday night.

The Sharks entered the contest at 18-4 on the season, while the Cougars were 15-6.

Southside jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter. STM’s first field goal came courtesy Mason Guillory with about 7 minutes to go in the second. Guillory finished with 10 points on the night, tied for the team-high with Chad Jones.

Bryson Williams put up a team-high 13 points for the Sharks, tied with Noah Brookter.

Jasen Breaux knocked down a three, while recording five points total.

Southside rolls on to win 44-37, improving to 19-4 on the year.