Bonine: LHSAA still planning to start fall sports on time

As Louisiana entered phase one of reopening this week, football fans are already looking ahead to the high school football season.

This year the season is slated to start the first week of September.

It was announced last week that summer workouts and practices, originally able to start on May 17th, wouldn’t be able to begin before June 8th.

KLFY asked LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine, as of now, is the plan to start fall sports on time?

He said this twice: “Absolutely. Absolutely.”

“Until I know something differently, and I soon as I know y’all will know,” Bonine says. “We’ve just gotta do it in a timely manner, but there’s a lot of work we have to do to adhering to what we’re supposed to do so that we can all get past this statewide. We’ll do it right and do it as we can. I truly believe if we do that, we can open up on time. Now, it may not mean we can play in front of a full stadium. We’re gonna do the best we can with it and take baby steps until we’re able to do like we’re supposed to and have a full stadium fans played concessions stand open and everybody doing what they normally do and that’s have fun at a high school event come fall.”