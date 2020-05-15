Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams receive state championship rings

Cars lined up in front of the school. Players got their rings, and took a picture with head coach Matt McCullough.

The Rams earned the school’s fifth state title by defeating Destrehan 8-3 in the championship game back in December.

Amid all the uncertainty, the Rams held, what else, a drive-thru ring ceremony. Coach McCullough knows it’s not the most ideal thing, but he’s glad his guys got to be somewhat together.

“The thing is some of our seniors, we thought, might be leaving town or going to different colleges and stuff,” McCullough says. “We wanted to make sure they at least got their rings. We’re still gonna try to have a banquet, but we just don’t know the date. We’re hoping in June, maybe July. The problem was some of the seniors might not have gotten their rings. We wanted to get that to them because honestly they were supposed to get them in March. It’s a cool thing. They get their rings and a few other things. Actually all players get their rings. It’s a good thing.”

For the seniors like Keontae Williams and Dillan Monette, this was a chance to say one last goodbye before they head off to college.

“I hugged a couple already,” Williams says. “I didn’t expect to feel like this. Now that I’m here, it feels good, ya know. It never gets old. You never get tired of it. It’s definitely something you miss, especially with all this quarantine going on. You miss it.”

“After a while not seeing everybody, staying home, it’s good to see everybody,” Monette says. “I’m just ready for things to get back to normal.”

Coach McCullough says the plan is to have a banquet sometime later this summer to honor this undefeated championship team.