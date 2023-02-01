February first was the late period of National Signing day.

Many Acadiana High school seniors signed letters of intent for their future college plans.

Some of them include the following:

Peyton Woodring, kicker, AES – signed with Georgia

Hunter Fontenot, linebacker, AES – signed with Centenary College

Germonie Davis, wide receiver/defensive back, Cecilia – signed with Trinity Valley

Ridge Collins, running back/linebacker, Cecilia – signed with Coffeyville College Community College

Derek Williams Jr, linebacker, Westgate – signed with Texas

Dedrick Latulas, wide receiver, Westgate – signed with Louisiana Tech

Jaydun Colbert, defensive back, Westgate – signed with Army

Amaaz Eugene, wide receiver, Westgate – signed with Northwestern State

London White, defensive end, Westgate – signed with University of Wisconsin River Falls

Jamon Lee, offensive lineman, Westgate – signed with Ellsworth community college

Tayshaun Fuselier, defensive back, Westgate – signed with Highland community college

Grady Faulk, tight end, Notre Dame – signed with Arkansas Monticello

Christian McNees, wide receiver, St. Thomas More – signed with Army

Nicholas Beckwith, defensive back, St. Thomas more – signed with Air Force

Tyler Collins, cornerback, St. Thomas More – signed with Hendrix College

Thomas Couvillon, pitcher, St. Thomas More – signed with Louisiana

Colton Harrison, 1st baseman, St. Thomas More – signed with University of New Orleans

Noah Melancon, 1st baseman/pitcher, St. Thomas More – signed with Nichols