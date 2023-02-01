February first was the late period of National Signing day.
Many Acadiana High school seniors signed letters of intent for their future college plans.
Some of them include the following:
Peyton Woodring, kicker, AES – signed with Georgia
Hunter Fontenot, linebacker, AES – signed with Centenary College
Germonie Davis, wide receiver/defensive back, Cecilia – signed with Trinity Valley
Ridge Collins, running back/linebacker, Cecilia – signed with Coffeyville College Community College
Derek Williams Jr, linebacker, Westgate – signed with Texas
Dedrick Latulas, wide receiver, Westgate – signed with Louisiana Tech
Jaydun Colbert, defensive back, Westgate – signed with Army
Amaaz Eugene, wide receiver, Westgate – signed with Northwestern State
London White, defensive end, Westgate – signed with University of Wisconsin River Falls
Jamon Lee, offensive lineman, Westgate – signed with Ellsworth community college
Tayshaun Fuselier, defensive back, Westgate – signed with Highland community college
Grady Faulk, tight end, Notre Dame – signed with Arkansas Monticello
Christian McNees, wide receiver, St. Thomas More – signed with Army
Nicholas Beckwith, defensive back, St. Thomas more – signed with Air Force
Tyler Collins, cornerback, St. Thomas More – signed with Hendrix College
Thomas Couvillon, pitcher, St. Thomas More – signed with Louisiana
Colton Harrison, 1st baseman, St. Thomas More – signed with University of New Orleans
Noah Melancon, 1st baseman/pitcher, St. Thomas More – signed with Nichols