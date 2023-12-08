NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY)– The Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams lost the D1 Select State Championship to Catholic of Baton Rouge, 55-31. The teams battled it out in Friday’s game in New Orleans for the coveted Select Division I state championship title.
The Rams were going for their seventh state football championship, after winning the title in 2020.
The Rams trailed at halftime, 27-10 and could never make up the difference.
Tune in to KLFY News 10 for full coverage.
