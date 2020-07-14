Abbeville High athletes continue practice with masks, hope for a fall football season

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Abbeville High School Athletic Department is changing its workout system to fall in compliance with the new state guidelines.

Student-athletes are required to wear masks during workouts, practice social distancing, and provide their own water. Head football coach Robert Moy says they’re playing it safe.



“None of the common areas can be used. No locker rooms, no water fountains,” Moy said. “It’s made us as coaches do a lot of work. Our kids are doing a great job. They’ve just shown up and gone to work.

Moy says when the student-athletes are inside, they will be required to mask up.

Louisiana High School Sports Association says fall sports, including football, will not start until the state is in phase four.