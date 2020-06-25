Bonine: LHSAA not exploring idea of flipping fall seasons with spring seasons

LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine told the media today 18 teams were under investigation for practicing early before the allowed time frame.

Of those 18 programs, all have been cleared of wrongdoing but one school is appealing a negative ruling and another is still in discussion with the LHSAA.

Bonine also squashed the idea of flipping the fall sports seasons with the spring. He says if after the current 28-day period we do not get into phase three, it could jeopardize the start of the football season.

“I do wanna say this,” Bonine says. “There was an article ran or something discussing how potentially we were going to discuss flipping seasons, moving spring sports to fall and fall sports to spring. That was not entertained today nor is that a topic we were gonna discuss. Boy, it would have to be drastic times for drastic measures if it got to that. There was no appetite for that movement in the committee today.”