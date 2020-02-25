39 Acadiana Area teams enter LHSAA basketball postseason

(KLFY) Two teams from Acadiana are number one seeds, and they are North Central in Class 1A, along with the STM Cougars in Division Two.

The Cougars play Vandebilt Catholic in the first game, of the playoffs. North Central has a bye in the first round.

Class 4A has the most teams from the area with 9. Breaux Bridge, the Defending State Champs are the 2 seed, and open up with Northwood-Shreveport.

In Class 5A, New Iberia is the 3 seed, Lafayette, the five, and Comeaux the 8th. While Acadiana squeaked in at 31 and will face Ouachita Parish in the opening round.

Division Three features two time defending state Champs, the LCA Knights as the two seed. Which means Dunham, the one seed, must be pretty good, in 2020.

Both have 1st round byes, in these playoffs!

Many of the playoff games start on the 28th of this month.

For a complete list of all the boys high school playoff brackets: click this link! http://lhsaa.org/sports/brackets-results/basketball-boys