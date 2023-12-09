LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)—Nine boxing national champions were just crowned at the United States Olympic Team Trials at the Cajundome in Lafayette, with the opportunity to represent their country in 2024 still up for grabs.

The top boxers in the country battled in a weeklong tournament style to achieve the goal of becoming a national champion. J’Nobe Noel Batiste of Carencro was crowned a national champion for the fourth time in his young career on Friday as aspirations to go pro get closer.

“Going pro at the age of 17 or 18,” Batiste said referring to his intentions.

Saturday’s championship fights started at 12 p.m. in the 125 Elite Male division. Wildcard Jordan Fuentes of Fresno, California came out on top over Isaias Estevan Navarro. Fuentes’s motivation to come out as champion stretches outside of the ring.

“I want to thank God,” Fuentes said. “I want to thank my parents because without them I wouldn’t be here. I want to say rest in peace to my sister because she kept me pushing through this hard work.”

The second fight was a 132-pound elite female fight with Lisa Greer defeating Neidra Ibarra. Bout three was a scrap at the 139-pound Elite Male division as Dedrick Crocklem defeated Vershaun Lee. The fourth fight had Stephanie Simon defeating Stacia Suttles in the 146-pound Elite Female division. Simon talked about battling adversity to achieve goals in and out of the ring.

“You’ve got to put yourself in the situations because that’s what breeds that confidence is when you go in and you try, even if you’re not sure, they will succeed,” Simon said.

Keon Davis defeated Carlos Flowers in the 156-pound Elite Male division. Christine Forkins came out on top over Talia Halvorsen in fight six at 165 pounds. Nathan Lugo had a convincing win over Odeb Bartee-El at 176 pounds. Malachi Georges showed off his flashy skills in his win over Denel Brown at 203 pounds.

Georges spoke about how being able to compete is what he looks for more than anything.

“I was like a happy puppy,” Georges said. “I couldn’t wait to get into the ring. This is the best part.”

The last fight of the trials had Ali Feliz defeat Steven Williams in the 203 plus pound Elite Male division.

Keep in mind, a win here did not ensure a spot to represent the United States at the Olympics in 2024, but each fighter News 10 spoke with said that is not stopping them from achieving their ultimate goal.

