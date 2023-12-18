Grambling, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The wait is over, and Grambling State University announced Mickey Joseph as the new head football coach who will replace Hue Jackson

In late November, Hue Jackson was let go as Grambling State University head coach.

Jackson led the Tigers for two years. He was let go after the Tigers lost to Southern in the 50th Annual Bayou Classic. Although it was a difficult decision, Athletic Director Dr. Trayvean Scott said there’s no bad blood between himself and Jackson.

GSU named Assistant Head Coach John Simon as interim head coach until a replacement was found.

“Now let’s get to work,” Mickey Joseph, Grambling State University head football coach, said.

Head coach Joseph shared he would begin looking at his staff and player roster.

“I’m not going to just push them to the curb. I’m not looking to cut all these kids,” Joseph explained. “I’m going to give all these kids the opportunity to be here at Grambling,”

The new head coach gave insight into his plan for utilizing the transfer portal. Joseph is prepared to see who is left after early signing day.

“Not to panic, we’re going to get good players up in here, and listen we have some good players on the roster. Don’t get it twisted. We have good players,” Joseph said.