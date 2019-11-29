Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

George Faust loses Egg Bowl bet to Heath Morton

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton, a Mississippi State graduate (’98), and Sports Director George Faust, an Ole Miss graduate (’97) had a friendly wager on the 92nd meeting between The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) and Mississippi State University. The Egg Bowl!

If Ole Miss won, Heath would have to wear an Ole Miss Hat. If Miss. State won, George would have to wear a Mississippi State Hat.  

The winner was determined after the last-second touchdown and the ridiculous T.D. celebration from Rebel sophomore Wide Receiver Elijah Moore.  He lifted his leg, as to look like a dog peeing on a hydrant.  Those antics earned him an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and a longer extra point for the Rebels’ kicker, who missed it. So, the Bulldogs won the Egg Bowl for a second consecutive season, 21-20.

To pay up on the wager, George donned the maroon hat of Miss. State to make good on his bet.  It’s the second straight year this has happened to George.

So, if you are scoring at home, Weather 2 – Sports 0 in the Egg Bowl Wager.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
63°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar