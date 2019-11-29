George Faust loses Egg Bowl bet to Heath Morton

Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton, a Mississippi State graduate (’98), and Sports Director George Faust, an Ole Miss graduate (’97) had a friendly wager on the 92nd meeting between The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) and Mississippi State University. The Egg Bowl!

If Ole Miss won, Heath would have to wear an Ole Miss Hat. If Miss. State won, George would have to wear a Mississippi State Hat.

The winner was determined after the last-second touchdown and the ridiculous T.D. celebration from Rebel sophomore Wide Receiver Elijah Moore. He lifted his leg, as to look like a dog peeing on a hydrant. Those antics earned him an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and a longer extra point for the Rebels’ kicker, who missed it. So, the Bulldogs won the Egg Bowl for a second consecutive season, 21-20.

To pay up on the wager, George donned the maroon hat of Miss. State to make good on his bet. It’s the second straight year this has happened to George.

So, if you are scoring at home, Weather 2 – Sports 0 in the Egg Bowl Wager.