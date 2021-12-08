WR Decoldest Crawford and TE Max Johnson decommit from LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA. – Three-star wide receiver Decoldest Crawford decommitted from LSU Tuesday evening via Twitter.
The 2022 recruit out of Green Oaks in Shreveport had been committed to the Tigers since October of 2019. He has offers from fifteen other schools including; Ole Miss, USC, and Nebraska, etc.
That is not the only roster changes made. The nation’s No. 1 tight end Jake Johnson (brother of LSU QB Max Johnson) backed away from his commitment as well.
The four-star recruit tweeted his announcement to decommit right as Max Johnson did.