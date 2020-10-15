Womens Tennis Travels for Texas A&M Fall Invite

Bryan-College Station, TX. – The LSU women’s tennis team will continue its fall season by participating in the Texas A&M Fall Invite beginning at 11 A.M. CT on Friday, October 16 at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

LSU is joined by Rice, Texas, Texas Tech, and host Texas A&M as participants in the tournament. Friday’s action will consist of two rounds of doubles followed by a round of singles. Singles and doubles play continue Saturday and conclude on Sunday, October 18. Live video on the championship courts is available here. Results from the tournament will be posted to lsusports.net once finalized.

Selling Points

“We’re blessed and thankful to have another opportunity to compete this weekend,” co-head coach Michael Sell said. “We are hoping to build off our successful first tournament and maximize the improvements we made over the past two weeks in practice.”

“We have a team full of competitors and we will need to embrace every challenge we face as the schools we’re competing against deserve the highest respect.”

Tiger Tidbits

Last time out, the Tigers enjoyed a successful start to the season at the TCU Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas. Seniors Taylor Bridges and Paris Corley earned two straight set wins in singles over opponents from Baylor and TCU, as well as two wins paired together in doubles action.

The sophomore trio of Safiya Carrington , Nina Geissler , and Maggie Cubitt earned multiple wins across doubles and singles play. Geissler joined Bridges and Corley in earning two wins in both doubles and singles, winning her singles matches on Friday and Saturday versus opponents from Baylor, North Texas, and TCU.

Freshman Samantha Buyckx earned the first wins of her collegiate career, finishing the weekend an impressive 2-1 in singles play and a perfect 3-0 in doubles play.

Senior Eden Richardson and junior Anna Loughlan are set to make their season debuts. Richardson concluded the shortened 2019-20 season with 14 wins in singles and a team-high 17 wins in doubles. Loughlan’s sophomore year saw her tally eight singles wins and an impressive eleven doubles wins paired with six different partners.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)