Beginning the day with a two-stroke lead, 34-year-old Roberto Diaz hung on for his first Korn Ferry Tour victory at 18-under 266 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS. Diaz edged Peter Uihlein by one stroke and Tom Whitney by two strokes at Le Triomphe Golf & Country Club.

“Oh, man, where do I start; it’s been a long road for me,” said an emotional Diaz. “All I could think about on the course is just sustain the moment, it sounds so cliché…you have to stay in the moment…This win means a lot for me, for my family, for my team, for different reasons, not only for the sentimental part of it. But like I told you, the monkey on my back is off. I feel a lot of relief, I feel a lot of weight off me. There’s only one thing that I wanted, it was to win. When my kid came along, I kind of put that off my mind, and now I have two things off my mind now.”