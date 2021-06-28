Why Jay Johnson’s west coach connections will help in the SEC

BATON ROUGE, La. – Continuing the championship standard will new LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson job to maintain. Johnson came off a six-year run at Arizona, where he led the Wildcats to two College World Series appearances.

In 2016, Johnson became the fifth coach in college baseball history to lead his team to the College World Series Finals in just his first season. After having success both in the Midwest and in the west coach, Johnson explained why his influence out west will help establish success in the SEC.

“We just got done playing Vanderbilt in the College World Series. We just got done playing Ole Miss in the Super Regional, and both of those teams had a significant amount of players in the west coast that were key players at key positions. I can add to that,” Johnson said.

