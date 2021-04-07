Watford to enter 2021 NBA Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 22: Trendon Watford #2 of the LSU Tigers reacts to a play against the Michigan Wolverines in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – LSU sophomore forward Trendon Watford Wednesday announced via his twitter account that he will enter the 2021 NBA Draft and sign with an agent.

Watford said: “Thank you for embracing a kid from Birmingham, Alabama, as one of your own. It’s been an honor to wear the purple and gold. These past two years have been a complete joy.

He concluded: “Furthermore with the support from my family, friends, coaches and teammates, I will be declaring for the 2021 NBA draft with the plan to hire an agent. This has been a lifelong dream of mine.”

Watford, who earned All-SEC First Team and SEC All-Tournament Team honors in 2021, averaged 16.3 points a game and 7.4 rebounds along with 2.99 assists. In 17 league games, he averaged 15.9 points and 7.8 rebounds. He made 170 field goals, shot 48 percent from the field and had 18 treys.

Watford started 58-of-59 career games over two seasons and had nine games of 20 points or more this season, highlighted by a career high of 30 points in the SEC Championship game against Alabama (3/14) when he made 13 field goals with eight rebounds and two assists.

He had six double doubles this season with 13 for his two years at LSU. He was sixth in the league in scoring average and fifth in points scored at 457. He was fifth in the league in rebound average and league leader in defensive rebound average at 5.71. Watford was fourth in the league in minutes per game at 34.6 minutes and fourth in the SEC in field goal percentage.

He finished his two years at LSU with 878 points, a 14.9 average, and 431 rebounds (7.3 average).

(Release via LSU Athletics)