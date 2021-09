LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) throws before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Game one is almost here for the LSU Tigers.

The Tigers face UCLA in the Rose Bowl at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 4.

LSU Football is getting their fans ready for gameday with this hype video narrated by former LSU Tiger Andrew Whitworth.

Whitworth starred at LSU between 2002 and 2005.