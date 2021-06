KNOXVILLE, Tn. (BRPROUD.com) – LSU baseball’s season came to an end Sunday afternoon, when the Tigers lost the second straight game of the Knoxville Super Regional.

LSU’s pitching staff couldn’t keep No. 3 Tennessee in check, and the Vols beat the Tigers 15-6. The loss also meant the end of head coach Paul Mainieri’s 39-year career.

Watch the video provided to see LSU react to the loss.