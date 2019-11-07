Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
SECSL

WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live – Week 11

Geaux Nation

Southeastern Stream Live: New episodes streams LIVE every Thursday at 2 p.m. CST, 3 p.m. EST

by: Sebastian Posey

Posted: / Updated:

If you don’t see the live player above you can watch it here.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – The biggest game of the season takes place in the heart of the SEC this weekend, and Kayla Anderson is here to break it down on Southeastern Stream Live!

Alabama vs. LSU

LSU and Alabama found themselves ranked #2 and #3 respectfully in the first College Football Playoff ranking this week. So what better time for the two of them to clash on the field! The Tigers head to Tuscaloosa to face the Crimson Tide, with playoff implications at stake. A game so big President Trump is even expected to attend. Hear the latest from correspondents covering both schools as they prepare for this huge showdown. Will Tua Tagovailoa be healthy? Can Ed Orgeron get his first win against Alabama?

Around the SEC

That’s not the only game this weekend though! We’ll take you around the SEC to preview every matchup on the schedule.

Plus, Derrick Mason, former Tennessee Titans WR and co-host of Morning Drive on 102.5 The Game in Nashville, joins Kayla in studio.

Watch Southeastern Stream Live

Join Kayla, Derrick, and correspondents from across the SEC on a brand-new episode of Southeastern Stream Live! You can watch the show LIVE on this page at 2 p.m. CST/3 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

80°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 83°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
58°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

77°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

76°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

80°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 83°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

SEC Twitter

Sidebar