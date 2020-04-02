1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

WATCH: Practicing social distancing with Mike the Tiger

Geaux Nation

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

Audra Jones – used with permission

Audra Jones plays roller derby with Red Stick Roller Derby.

The coronavirus pandemic has prevented Jones from practicing with her team.

Jones plays under the name Little Miss Maggot and her league recently participated in a virtual scavenger hunt.

Visiting Mike the Tiger was one of the activities listed on the scavenger hunt, according to Jones.

Little Miss Maggot got some exercise in and visited Mike VII at the same time.

You can watch the video below:

Facebook post used with permission from Audra Jones

If you are interested, you can watch Mike the Tiger’s live camera here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar