WATCH: Netflix releases trailer for movie about Sean Payton’s season away from the NFL

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 03: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts during the second quarter in the game against the New York Giants at Caesars Superdome on October 03, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Sean Payton has had quite a career as head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

A Super Bowl championship in 2010 was later followed up by a tumultuous season where Payton never stepped foot on the sidelines.

That season was 2012 and the Bountygate scandal pushed Payton out of the NFL for one year.

So what happened during that time?

A new movie staring Kevin James takes a look at the one season Payton had away from the Saints.

Netflix is giving everyone a look at the new movie with the trailer for Home Team.

The movie is about “New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton coaching his son’s 6th grade football team, when Payton was suspended for the entire 2012 season as a result of his role in the Saints,” according to imbd.com.

Taylor Lautner and Rob Schneider also start in Home Team.