WATCH: LSU’s Coach O spreads advice in coronavirus PSA

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — Louisiana’s most famous college football coach has delivered his playbook for limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron recorded a one-minute public-service announcement, which Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office released Saturday.

“The spread of coronavirus is a serious battle, but there’s a gameplan for keeping residents as safe as possible,” Orgeron said in the video. “Everyone has a role to play as we face this challenge together.”

COACH O’S ADVICE

Cover your cough with your elbow

Wash your hands thoroughly for 20 seconds

Stay home if you’re sick

Call your health provider if you think you should be tested

Avoid close contact with anyone who is sick

“We’re all in this together,” Orgeron said. “Let’s team up to protect our health.”

Orgeron, whom the Associated Press named 2019 Coach of the Year, coached the LSU Tigers through a 15-0 season.